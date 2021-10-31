Medical Foods Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Medical Foods Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the medical foods market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. and expected to at a CAGR of around 5% during the next five years
Medical foods are intended to be consumed or administered enterally under the supervision of a physician. Their consumption helps in the specific dietary management of a condition or disease for which distinctive nutritional requirements are prescribed according to a medical evaluation. They are advised to patientswith limited or impaired capacity to ingest, digest, absorb, or metabolize ordinary foodstuffs or certain nutrients on account of therapeutic or chronic medical requirements.
Medical Food Market Trends
The growing geriatric population, in confluence with the increasing prevalenceof chronic diseases, represents one of the key factors driving the sales of medical foods across the globe. They help manage symptoms of dementia, multiple sclerosis, and various neurological conditions. Moreover, rising awareness among patients about clinical nutrition is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the burgeoning e-commerce sector, boosting sales of smart devices and the increasing penetration of the internet haveresulted in the rising purchase of medical foods via online platforms. Other factors propelling the growth of the market includeincreasing funding forresearch and development (R&D) activities by several manufacturers and the rising adoption of healthy alternatives on account of the escalating medical servicescosts.
Global Medical Foods Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Abbott Laboratories, Alfasigma S.p.A., Danone S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company LLC (Reckitt Benckiser), Medtrition Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Metagenics Inc. (Alticor), Nestlé S.A., Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Targeted Medical Pharma Inc. and Victus Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, route of administration, application and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product:
Pills
Powder
Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
Oral
Enteral
Breakup by Application:
ADHD
Depression
Diabetes
Cancer
Alzheimer’s Disease
Metabolic Disorders
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets
Hospital and Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, RussiaOthers
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)
Middle East and Africa
