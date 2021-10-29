Animation Software Market Top Impacting Factors, Global Opportunity Analysis by 2028

Animation Software Market

The animation software market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of animation software by industry verticals for cartoons, movies, and games is expected to fuel the market during forecast period. Further, the growth in popularity of internet and broadcasting hours by cable TV operators is also anticipated to boost the market growth.

However, growth in piracy is expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, increase in usage of smart phones is one of the major growth opportunities for the animation software market. Since, there is a huge competition amongst the vendors to provide animation application that are supported by android and Mac platform.

The report segments the animation software market growth on the basis of services, product type, industry verticals, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is classified into stop motion, flipbook animation, 2D animation, and 3D animation.

On the basis of industry verticals, it is divided into media & entertainment, automotive, online education, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Autodesk Inc, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Toon Boom Animation Inc, Side Effects Software Inc, Electric Image Animation System, Pixar, Maxom Computer GmbH, Blender Foundations, Corel Corporation, and Corus Entertainment.

