Tea Extracts Market Size to Reach USD 4,160.7 Million in 2028 With CAGR 6.5% | Reports And Data

Rising awareness about health benefits of natural flavors and rising disposable income are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tea extracts market size is expected to reach USD 4,160.7 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady revenue growth of tea extracts market can be attributed to rising awareness among people about health benefits of natural flavors. At present, consumers consider taste or flavor of beverages to be one of the most essential components that persuade them to try those beverages. Unlike concentrates or juices, natural extracts such as tea extracts can enhance or balance flavor of beverages with a much better consistent taste and improved stability. Use of tea extracts in beverages as flavoring agents would provide a long-lasting effect that artificial flavors cannot offer. Additionally, large consumer base suffer from allergic reactions, abdominal pain, and vomiting because of increasing consumption of artificial additives in beverages. Hence, demand for tea extracts as flavoring agents is increasing across the globe.

Increasing consumer awareness about health benefits of tea extracts is significantly driving market revenue growth. Consumers are rapidly shifting from carbonated soft drinks having high sugar content to natural tea extracts. Rising preference for clean-label beverages and increasing demand for natural ingredients are factors expected to drive tea extracts market revenue growth in the near future.

Consumption of foods & beverages infused with tea extracts is considered to be strongly related to good health. These products are also able to meet consumers’ requirement for healthy and clean-label beverages. In addition, increasing willingness of consumers to spend more on healthy food & beverages, and rising disposable income are factors expected to boost market revenue growth in the upcoming years.

Key players profiled in the global market report include The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Martin Bauer Group, Givaudan, DuPont, Indena SPA, Kemin Industries Inc., Finlays, FutureCeuticals, Inc., Synthite Industry Ltd., and Taiyo International.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• By extract type, green tea segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Green tea extracts help in reducing inflammation and blood pressure. These also lower blood fat levels by hindering fat absorption. Additionally, these extracts have high antioxidant content that are beneficial for reducing oxidative stress in the human body. Hence, these can help in reducing signs of aging and providing immunity against various chronic diseases.

• By form, powder segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2020. Usage of powder tea extracts can often result in low chances of contamination. These also provide easy means of storage and transportation. These extracts contain more active ingredients, compared to tea leaves, and should be effectively used even in a very small quantity. Extensive usage of powder tea extracts as a raw material for energy drinks, supplements, and herbal medicines is driving revenue growth of this segment.

• By application, cosmetics segment revenue is expected grow at a rapid rate over forecast period. Tea extraction is extensively used to prevent skin aging caused due to exposure to sunlight. As per a recent study, topical treatment with tea extracts for a longer period of time can considerably enhance elasticity of skin. Besides, these extracts are found to be very beneficial for reducing skin roughness & facial wrinkles and decreasing skin moisture.

• Tea extracts market in North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Presence of major players in countries in the region and high demand for tea extracts in cosmetics & personal care products, beauty supplements, & Ready-To-Drink (RTD) beverages are expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global tea extracts market based on extract type, distribution channel, form, application, and region:

Extract Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Black Tea

• Green Tea

• Oolong Tea

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Online

• Offline

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Powder

• Liquid

• Encapsulated

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetic

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

