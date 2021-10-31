Wearable Medical Devices Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

Wearable Medical Devices Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Wearable Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," provide the global wearable medical devices market size reached a value of US$ 16.5 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Device Type, Product, by Application, Distribution Channel and Geography Also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Wearable Medical Devices Market Industry Definition and Application:

Wearable medical devices are autonomous instruments that provide medical monitoring or support over a prolonged period. These devices are either embedded into clothing or worn as an accessory. They incorporate noninvasive physiological sensors, wireless data transmission capabilities, medical feedback and data processing modules. In recent years, wearable medical devices have gained immense popularity as they provide supporting hardware to cope with the evolving medical trend of offering point-of-care treatment.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Trends and Drivers:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases, such as ischemic heart disease (IHD), stroke and diabetes, are becoming the world’s leading causes of death and disability. This has increased the use of wearable technology among individuals to collect data and monitor their health. Besides this, the recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to innovations in wearable medical devices for telehealthcare, thereby enhancing the usability, efficiency and popularity of home-based telemedicine. These devices allow the monitoring of physiologic information, such as biopotential, photoplethysmogram (PPG), heart rate (HR), blood pressure (BP), blood oxygen saturation (SaO2), and respiration. Furthermore, the growing awareness among consumers about fitness has led to the development of wearable devices, such as smart bands and smartwatches, by leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, machine learning, and big data analytics. These devices help them monitor fitness parameters, including footstep count, calories burned, and distance walked. Moreover, factors such as a rise in the geriatric population, significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, and various advancements in wearable technology are bolstering the market growth.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on device type, product, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Device Type:

Diagnostic Devices

Vital Sign Monitoring

Sleep Monitoring

Electrocardiographs and Obstetric Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Pain Management Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Rehabilitation Devices

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Breakup by Product:

Activity Monitors

Smartwatches

Patches

Smart Clothing

Hearing Aids

Others

Breakup by Application:

Sports and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Wearable Medical Devices Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc., Dexcom Inc., Fitbit Inc. (Google LLC), Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Omron Corporation and Vital Connect Inc.

