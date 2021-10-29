Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Grows At Rate Of Almost 19% With Increasing Demand For Tractors

Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing use of autonomous tractors is a key factor driving the growth of the autonomous farm equipment market. Autonomous tractors use a number of sophisticated systems and sensors which would possess an effective self-driving vehicle, and by incorporating these advanced systems in run-of-the-mill farming, farmers will experience positive technological effect in the workplace. Alternatively, autonomous tractors can be set up to function as mobile hotspots to collect data from sensors in the field. Also, about 34.5% of the global demand for autonomous farm machinery will retain 31–100 HP output capacity of farm tractors in 2026. Therefore, the demand for autonomous tractors is expected to drive the growth of the autonomous farm equipment market.

The global autonomous farm equipment market size is expected grow from $62.31 billion in 2020 to $74.03 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $127.30 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%.

Read More On The Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-farm-equipment-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Major players covered in the global autonomous farm equipment industry are Claas KGaA GmbH, Deutz Fahr, AGCO Corporation, John Deere, Case IH, Agrobot, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Yanmar, Iseki & Co., Kubota, Bobcat, Agribotix, Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Harvest Automation, Mahindra, Energid, Autonomous Solutions, Agritronics, Kinze Manufacturing, SDF S.p.A., RowBot Systems LLC, Robotic Harvesting LLC, Jaybridge Robotics, Agrobotics AutoProbe, Naio Technologies, New Holland Agriculture, CNH Industrial N.V.

TBRC’s global autonomous farm equipment market report is segmented by product type into tractors, harvesters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), others, by technology into partially autonomous, fully autonomous, by application into agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, forestry, others.

Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Tractors, Harvesters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)), By Technology (Partially Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Application (Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Forestry), COVID 19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous farm equipment global market overview, forecast autonomous farm equipment global market size and growth for the whole market, autonomous farm equipment market segments, and geographies, autonomous farm equipment global market trends, autonomous farm equipment global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3219&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Construction Equipment Market 2021 - By Automation (Partial/Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Product Type (Earth Moving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-construction-equipment-market

Autonomous Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market 2021 - By Type (Autonomous Agriculture Machinery, Autonomous Construction Machinery, Autonomous Mining Machinery), By Autonomy (Partial/Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-agriculture-construction-and-mining-machinery-market

Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks, Autonomous Drilling Rigs, Underground LHD Loaders, Tunneling Equipment), By Application (Metal, Coal), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-mining-equipment-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/