Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Grows At Rate Of Almost 19% With Increasing Demand For Tractors
The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID 19 Growth And Change
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing use of autonomous tractors is a key factor driving the growth of the autonomous farm equipment market. Autonomous tractors use a number of sophisticated systems and sensors which would possess an effective self-driving vehicle, and by incorporating these advanced systems in run-of-the-mill farming, farmers will experience positive technological effect in the workplace. Alternatively, autonomous tractors can be set up to function as mobile hotspots to collect data from sensors in the field. Also, about 34.5% of the global demand for autonomous farm machinery will retain 31–100 HP output capacity of farm tractors in 2026. Therefore, the demand for autonomous tractors is expected to drive the growth of the autonomous farm equipment market.
The global autonomous farm equipment market size is expected grow from $62.31 billion in 2020 to $74.03 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $127.30 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%.
Read More On The Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-farm-equipment-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change
Major players covered in the global autonomous farm equipment industry are Claas KGaA GmbH, Deutz Fahr, AGCO Corporation, John Deere, Case IH, Agrobot, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Yanmar, Iseki & Co., Kubota, Bobcat, Agribotix, Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Harvest Automation, Mahindra, Energid, Autonomous Solutions, Agritronics, Kinze Manufacturing, SDF S.p.A., RowBot Systems LLC, Robotic Harvesting LLC, Jaybridge Robotics, Agrobotics AutoProbe, Naio Technologies, New Holland Agriculture, CNH Industrial N.V.
TBRC’s global autonomous farm equipment market report is segmented by product type into tractors, harvesters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), others, by technology into partially autonomous, fully autonomous, by application into agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, forestry, others.
Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Tractors, Harvesters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)), By Technology (Partially Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Application (Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Forestry), COVID 19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous farm equipment global market overview, forecast autonomous farm equipment global market size and growth for the whole market, autonomous farm equipment market segments, and geographies, autonomous farm equipment global market trends, autonomous farm equipment global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.
Request For A Sample Of The Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3219&type=smp
Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Autonomous Construction Equipment Market 2021 - By Automation (Partial/Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Product Type (Earth Moving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-construction-equipment-market
Autonomous Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market 2021 - By Type (Autonomous Agriculture Machinery, Autonomous Construction Machinery, Autonomous Mining Machinery), By Autonomy (Partial/Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-agriculture-construction-and-mining-machinery-market
Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks, Autonomous Drilling Rigs, Underground LHD Loaders, Tunneling Equipment), By Application (Metal, Coal), COVID-19 Growth And Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-mining-equipment-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn