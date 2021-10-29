Accounting application Market Trends Influencing the Growth During the Forecast Period

Allied Market Research - Logo

The growing tendency of small & medium businesses working with e-commerce players and online applications, likely to increase accounting software adoption.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing need to streamline the accounting process to reduce manual efforts required for accounting data is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, data security and privacy concerns are expected to restrict the market growth.

Moreover, rise in the adoption of cloud-based subscription programs is one of the major opportunities for the accounting application market.

The report segments the accounting application market on the basis of component, deployment-type, industry verticals, and geography. On the basis of component, it is divided into software and services. On the basis of deployment type, it is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of industry-verticals, it is classified into banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, retail, and others. On the basis of geography, it covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players of the accounting application market are SAP SE, Infor, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Epicor Software Corporation, Workday, Inc., Sage Intacct, Inc., FreshBooks, and Kingdee.

