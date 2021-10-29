Pigment Dispersion Market Growth Is Forecast To Reach USD 59.89 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Pigment Dispersion Market Size – USD 39.60 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Trends – Rising demand from end-use industries.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased demand for paint and coatings in the construction sector is driving the need for the market. A new report titled global Pigment Dispersion Market research report published by Reports and Data offers accurate estimations of the growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The global Pigment Dispersion market is forecast to reach USD 59.89 Billion by 2027. Pigment dispersions are unsolvable coloring agents which are used to add color to specific materials and can be graded as organic and inorganic. Different pigment dispersions are available on the market, and their preference depends on the appropriate particular applications in end-use industries. Demand for pigment dispersions is increasing owing to expanded food processing industries for cosmetic packaging content as well as the expanded use of plastic, pulp, and paperboard products in food packaging.

The food processing manufacturers also use colors to distinguish their products from rivals. In the expanding fast-food and processed food sectors, these trends are projected to drive demand. Additionally, urban development creates the opportunity for commercial and residential complex constructions that involve thermal insulation coatings. Alternatively, growing demand for car coatings is also projected to fuel growth in the global market.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

However, owing to the adverse impact on safety and the atmosphere, strict restrictions on the manufacture of pigments are a significant restriction on business development. Specific environmental limits such as REACH (Europe), CLP (Europe), the Environmental Protection Act (India), and the Portuguese Law Fn have been released for effective pigment waste disposal. Such environmental laws are hindering market growth across the world.

Key participants include Clariant, BASF, DIC Corporation, Sudarshan Chemical, Chromaflo, Cabot Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Penn Color, Pidilite, and Sherwin-Williams, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Inorganic pigments are used in food packaging applications, especially in the packaging of plastics and paper, and paperboards. Inorganic pigments in the plastics market accounted for a 27.6% revenue share in 2019.

With a projected 5.6% CAGR, the demain in APAC is expected to accelerate, due to the booming construction industry. The demand is growing in emerging nations like China and India. The government has taken steps toward urbanization, and industrialization that has resulted in the country's rapid business growth, which would also have a direct effect on regional development.

The Asia Pacific is the second-biggest sector thanks to the fast growth of the manufacturing, building, and food packaging industries.

In 2019 the US emerged as the largest product market in North America. The launch of the country's packaging and paperboard sector has resulted in the region’s growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Pigment Dispersion market on the basis of Pigment Type, Dispersion Type, application, and region:

Pigment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inorganic

Organic

Dispersion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Paints & Coatings

Inks

Plastics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

