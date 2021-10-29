Fish Farming Market is Generating Revenue of $378,005.5 Million by 2027 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

The growth of the fish farming market can be attributed to growing need for food security. Currently, fish farming is an absolute necessity to meet food demand

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fish farming Market by Environment, and Fish Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global fish farming market size was valued at $285,359.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $378,005.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8%. The others segment is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation, throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific held a leading position in the global market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the future.

Download Free Report Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5237

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Restrictions on trade and travel along with a ban on import and export affected the demand for fish. So, fish farmers needed to store their unsold farm inventory. Moreover, many farmers had to sell a large volume of fishes below market prices.

• In addition, restaurants and hotels were closed down. The tourism industry also halted during the pandemic. So, the demand for fish reduced significantly. This led to partial or complete stoppage of fish farming activities.

• The demand would grow steadily as lockdown and trade restrictions are lifted off and restaurants open during the post-lockdown period.

Surge in fish production to cater to the food supply, technological advancements, and surge in protein demand from livestock and fisheries across the world drive the growth of the global fish farming market. However, increase in temperature levels and water pollution hinders the market growth. On the other hand, evolution in inland fishing and utilization of sustainable technologies present opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global fish farming market based on environment, fish type, and region.

Based on environment, the freshwater segment contributed to the largest market share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Contrarily, the marine water segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5237

Based on fish type, the fin fish segment held the highest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global fish farming market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Region wise, LAMEA was the second largest market, in terms of revenue generation, with almost one-fourth share in 2019. This region is further expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. In North America, fish farming has ceased expanding in recent years, however, in South America it has shown strong and continuous growth, particularly in Brazil and Peru. Technological developments in South America and some countries in South Africa are expected to increase growth of the fish farming market in LAMEA. Moreover, rapid development in the Middle East, in terms of infrastructure and technology result in growth in the LAMEA market. However, weak economies in Africa hamper growth of the fish farming market in this region.

Leading players of the global fish farming market analyzed in the research include Alpha Group Ltd., Cermaq Group AS, Fish farming Technologies Asia Limited, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Cooke Aquaculture, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., Marine Harvest ASA, Tassal Group Limited, P/F Bakkafrost, and Thai Union Group PLC.

Get Detailed Covid 19 Impact on Fish Farming Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5237?reqfor=covid

