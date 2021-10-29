Plasma Fractionation Market worth USD 48.55 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% | Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Key Players Covered in the Plasma Fractionation Market Research Report are CSL, Grifols, S.A, Baxter, Kedrion S.p.A, Octapharma, Shire, Biotest AG, LFB and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plasma fractionation market size is expected to reach USD 48.55 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of immunological disorders is expected to spur demand for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Immunoglobulin, Albumin, Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 25.44 billion in 2019.

Notable Development:

October 2018: Shire announced the commencement of the plasma fractionation facility in Georgia, U.S.

Rising Plasma Application in COVID-19 Recovery to Aid Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to an extensive study of plasma therapy in the development of antidote. The surging cases around the world have made it precedent to discover a vaccine against the virus. The use of blood plasma therapy in the recovery of patients has delivered promising results. Hence, the increased use of plasma in disease management is likely to aid the expansion of the market.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 51.83 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 32.45 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Product Types, Application, End-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Immunology and Neurology to Witness Highest CAGR Rapid Rise in the Elderly Population Will Boost the Volume of Surgical Procedures Increasing Adoption of Immunoglobulin to Bolster Market Growth





High R&D for Alzheimer’s Therapies to Contribute Growth

The growing adoption of immunoglobulin for the management, treatment, and diagnosis of metabolic diseases is expected to have a tremendous impact on the market. The ongoing R&D investments and study of immunoglobulin to treat Alzheimer’s and other autoimmune disorders therapies will spur business opportunities for the market. Immunoglobulin is glycoprotein molecules that are derived by plasma fractionation and act as antibodies. Moreover, the growing utilization of immunoglobulin owing to its superior advantages can further incite the development of the market.

Favorable Government Regulations to Propel Market in North America

The market size in North America is expected to grow profoundly during the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development in the field of plasma. The well-established healthcare infrastructure. The favorable government regulations and FDA approvals are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

The growing participation in plasma donations is expected to foster the healthy growth of the market. Europe is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of rare diseases in the region. The heavy investments in plasma fractionation systems will create lucrative business opportunities for the market.





The Report Lists the Main Companies in this Market:

CSL

Grifols, S.A

Baxter

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Shire

Biotest AG

LFB

Other Prominent Players





