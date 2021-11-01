Virtual Production Market Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Virtual Production Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global virtual production market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Virtual production refers to a method of merging live-action footage and computer graphics in real-time. It depends on computer-generated imagery (CGI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and game-engine technologies. Virtual production mainly includes motion capture, hybrid cameras and light-emitting diode (LED) live-action. As a result, it finds widespread applications across various sectors such as fashion, entertainment and news reporting to provide engaging virtual experiences.
Market Trends
The growing trend of over-the-top (OTT) platforms along with escalating demand for live video streaming are primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, virtual production is extensively adopted by art and media producers to create modern content with improved quality, increased efficiency and lower costs of execution. Besides this, the global spread of the coronavirus disease has disrupted the film and television production and led to the closure of theaters. Consequently, virtual production is gaining traction in remote filmmaking. It helps the teams to connect from different locations, sync files and feedback and offers a seamless experience by creating a digital environment. Furthermore, the increasing accessibility to state-of-the-art game engines and rapid development in AR and VR technologies are some of the other factors expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
360Rize
Adobe Inc.
Autodesk Inc.
BORIS FX Inc
Epic Games Inc.
HTC Corporation
HumanEyes Technologies Ltd.
Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd.
NVIDIA Corporation
com
Pixar (The Walt Disney Company)
Side Effects Software Inc.
Technicolor SA (Streamland Media)
Vicon Motion Systems Limited (Oxford Metrics PLC).
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, type, end user and geography.
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
Breakup by Type:
Pre-production
Production
Post-production
Breakup by End User:
Movies
TV Series
Commercial Ads
Online Videos
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
