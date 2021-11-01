Virtual Production Market Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Virtual Production Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global virtual production market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

Virtual production refers to a method of merging live-action footage and computer graphics in real-time. It depends on computer-generated imagery (CGI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and game-engine technologies. Virtual production mainly includes motion capture, hybrid cameras and light-emitting diode (LED) live-action. As a result, it finds widespread applications across various sectors such as fashion, entertainment and news reporting to provide engaging virtual experiences.

Market Trends

The growing trend of over-the-top (OTT) platforms along with escalating demand for live video streaming are primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, virtual production is extensively adopted by art and media producers to create modern content with improved quality, increased efficiency and lower costs of execution. Besides this, the global spread of the coronavirus disease has disrupted the film and television production and led to the closure of theaters. Consequently, virtual production is gaining traction in remote filmmaking. It helps the teams to connect from different locations, sync files and feedback and offers a seamless experience by creating a digital environment. Furthermore, the increasing accessibility to state-of-the-art game engines and rapid development in AR and VR technologies are some of the other factors expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

360Rize

Adobe Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

BORIS FX Inc

Epic Games Inc.

HTC Corporation

HumanEyes Technologies Ltd.

Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

com

Pixar (The Walt Disney Company)

Side Effects Software Inc.

Technicolor SA (Streamland Media)

Vicon Motion Systems Limited (Oxford Metrics PLC).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, type, end user and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Type:

Pre-production

Production

Post-production

Breakup by End User:

Movies

TV Series

Commercial Ads

Online Videos

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

