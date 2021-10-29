Global Microwave Ovens Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Microwave Ovens Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the microwave ovens market is expected to grow from $34.04 billion in 2020 to $36.51 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $47.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The increasing demand for frozen and ready-to-eat food owing to busy lifestyles is expected to drive the microwave ovens market growth during the forecast period.

The microwave ovens market includes sales of electric ovens that cook food by exposing it to electromagnetic radiation in the microwave frequency range.

Trends In The Global Microwave Ovens Market

Companies in the household cooking appliance market are increasingly launching technologically-advanced multi-functional ovens to cater to the rising demand for multi-functional appliances with additional benefits. These multi-functional ovens use a wide range of methods to provide customized and easy cooking. These ovens use devices to guide and instruct users in the process of cooking. Apart from these, they also come with catalytic and pyrolytic self-cleaning functions. The catalytic self-cleaning feature allows the use of special chemical installed liners to absorb grease, while the pyrolytic self-cleaning function of these ovens allows them to clean the dirt and grease using high temperatures. For instance, Electrolux’s EOY5851AAX oven uses different programs and functions to make the process of cooking easy and customized. It has the pyrolytic cleaning technology that allows self-cleaning.

Global Microwave Ovens Market Segments:

The global microwave ovens market is further segmented:

By Product: Grill, Solo, Convection

By Application: Commercial, Household

By Structure: Counter Top, Built-In

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channel, Other Distribution Channel

By Geography: The global microwave oven market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides microwave ovens global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global microwave ovens market, microwave ovens global market share, microwave ovens global market players, microwave ovens global market segments and geographies, microwave ovens market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The microwave ovens market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Microwave Ovens Market Organizations Covered: Sharp Corporation, LG Electronics Inc, Electrolux AB, Alto-Shaam Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Dongbu Daewoo Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, SMEG, Haier Group Corporation, AB Electrolux, Hoover Limited, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Galanz Enterprise Group, Amana, Bosch, Cuisinart, Frigidaire, GE, Kenmore, KitchenAid, Ali Group, Midea Group, Vulcan-Hart, Bakers Pride Oven Co. Inc., Frigidaire, Kenwood Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

