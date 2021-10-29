Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the cordless vacuum cleaners market size is expected grow from $19.22 billion in 2020 to $20.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $26.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Increasing disposable income coupled with growing consumer awareness about health & hygiene among the urban population is contributing to the cordless vacuum cleaner market growth.

The cordless vacuum cleaners market consists of sales of cordless vacuum cleaners and related services. The vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck dust and dirt from the floor, sofas, and other upholstery. Cordless vacuum cleaners work on batteries and offer better portability and convenience when compared with the corded vacuum cleaners. Moreover, battery powered or cordless vacuum cleaners are tending to be safer than vacuum cleaners with cord and provide more flexibility, making them extremely agile.

Trends In The Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market

Major players are increasingly focusing on developing technologically advanced products in order to meet the demand from the consumers. The companies are growing emphasis on manufacturing next-generation vacuum cleaners with smart and cordless technology to improve consumer experience and making cleaning effortless. Additionally, the development of smart vacuum cleaners with battery sensing, floor-sensing, and filter-sensing technologies is a leading trend in the cordless vacuum cleaners market. For instance, in May 2019, Tineco, the premium smart electrical appliance company, announced the launch of PURE ONE, a smart cordless vacuum cleaner. Tineco’s smart vacuum cleaner leverages artificial intelligence for smarter, quieter, deeper, and longer cleans.

Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Segments:

The global cordless vacuum cleaner market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Handheld, Canister, Upright, Stick, Others

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

By Application: Household, Commercial

By Geography: The global cordless vacuum cleaners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cordless vacuum cleaners market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cordless vacuum cleaners market, cordless vacuum cleaners market share, cordless vacuum cleaners market players, cordless vacuum cleaners market segments and geographies, cordless vacuum cleaners market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The cordless vacuum cleaners market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Organizations Covered: LG, GlenDimplex, Haier, Puppyoo, Gtech, IRobot, SharkNinja, Stanley Black & Decker, BISSELL, TTI, Electrolux, Dyson, Miele, Neato Robotics, Oreck, Bosch, Dyson, Philips, Pro Team, Hoover, Eureka, Dirt Devil.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

