Global Household Laundry Equipment Market Size And Household Laundry Equipment Market Growth Opportunities

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the household laundry market is expected to grow from $37.29 billion in 2020 to $38.75 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $44.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%. Rapid urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of the household laundry equipment in the forecast period.

The household laundry equipment consists of sales of household-type laundry equipment including household washing machines, dryers, ironers, and other laundry equipment.

Trends In The Global Household Laundry Equipment Market

Household laundry equipment manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified washing machines use 25% less energy and 33% less water than a standard washing machine.

Global Household Laundry Equipment Market Segments:

The global household laundry equipment market is further segmented:

By Type: Washing Machines, Ironers, Dryers, Others - Household Laundry Equipment

By Technology: Automatic, Semi-Automatic/ Manual, Others

By Distribution Channel: Direct Selling, Retail, E-commerce, Others

By Geography: The global household laundry equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides household laundry equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global household laundry equipment market, household laundry equipment market share, household laundry equipment market players, household laundry equipment market segments and geographies, household laundry equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Household Laundry Equipment Market Organizations Covered: LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Corporation, Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corporation, BSH Home Appliances Group, Haier Group Corporation, Miele, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Company, Hisense Co. Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd, Koninklijke Philips, Hamilton Beach, Groupe SEB, Joy Mangano, Kenmore, HAAN, Conair, Fridja, CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES, Jiffy Steamer, Sears, Asko, Smeg, Flyco, Applica.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

