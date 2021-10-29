Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Size And Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth Opportunities

Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary vaccines market size is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2020 to $7.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The veterinary vaccines market is expected to reach $10.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The increase in the number of animals suffering from range of diseases is increasing the demand for vaccines to prevent and treat such diseases, thus driving the veterinary vaccines market.

The veterinary vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines and related services which are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases in animals. These veterinary vaccines reduce animal suffering and transmission of microorganisms in the animal population. Veterinary vaccines are used to enhance the immunity power of animals by improving the animal health, which also prevents transmission of diseases from animals to humans. Veterinary vaccines industry includes entities that produce veterinary vaccines like livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines.

Trends In The Global Veterinary Vaccines Market

Companies in the veterinary vaccines market are increasingly looking for strategic partnerships and collaborations to enter into new geographies and to share the Research & Development projects. For example, in 2020, the Pirbright Institute, a UK based animal disease research institute, partnered with ECO Animal Health, a UK based Pharmaceutical company, and the Vaccine Group (TVG) to develop porcine respiratory and reproductive syndrome virus (PRRSV) vaccines. The vaccine group is a biotechnology company that develops animal vaccines and is based in Plymouth, UK Similarly, MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co with headquarters in the US, made a strategic partnership with Vinovo. This partnership will help MSD Animal Health to combine its unique broad vaccine product line and Vinovo’s vaccine delivery system to vaccination process, thus improving bird welfare, and reducing vaccine reactions. Also, Wageningen bio veterinary research made a strategic alliance Ceva with headquarters in Switzerland, to improve their Research on the global threat of emerging and reemerging diseases for animals.

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Segments:

The global veterinary vaccines market is further segmented:

By Application: Livestock Vaccines, Companion Animal Vaccines

By Vaccine Type: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Others

By Disease Type: Anaplasmosis, Canine Parvovirus, Foot & Mouth Disease, Newcastle Disease, Distemper Disease, Influenza, Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

By Geography: The global veterinary vaccines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Veterinary Vaccines Market Organizations Covered: Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

