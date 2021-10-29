Organic Snack Food Industry Makes Healthier Snack Launches To Meet Consumer Wants

Organic Snack Food Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Organic Snack Food Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many food manufacturers are making new and healthy snack launches by reducing the use of artificial colors and increasingly using natural ingredients in order to meet the consumer requirements for healthier and natural ingredients. For instance, more than 11 food companies including Chipotle, Kraft, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Subway, and others removed the usage of artificial colors and flavors in 2018. Moreover, government bans on artificial flavors are a major opportunity for organic snack food manufacturers for future expansion. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the FDA removed six of the ingredients from FDA’s approved list, which included ethyl acrylate, benzophenone, myrcene, pulegone, eugenyl methyl ether, and pyridine. This scenario is predicted to boost the demand for the organic snack food market during the forecast period (2019 to 2023).

The global organic snack food market size is expected grow from $10.81 billion in 2020 to $12.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $20.53 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

The growth in spending capacity of the end users coupled with the growing health consciousness and rising consumption of organic foods by the populace owing to harmful side effects of conventional snacks including increasing calorie content, increasing obesity, and less nutritional benefits is driving the market. Moreover, the increasing spending capacity of people, especially in developing countries including India and China is contributing to higher demand for organic snack food manufacturing over the forecast period. According to the Trading Economics, consumer spending in India increased to 17962.90 INR Billion in the third quarter of 2020 from 14611.64 INR Billion in the second quarter of 2020. Therefore, increasing consumer spending is predicted to generate higher demand for organic snack food in the coming years.

Major players covered in the global organic snack food industry are Sprout, My Super Foods, Clif Bar & Company, Annies Homegrown Inc, NurturMe, Navitas Organics, YummyEarth, Inc., Utz Quality Food, LLC, Eat Real, Creative Snacks Co., Hain Celestial, AMCON, Amy's Kitchen, Clif Bar and Company.

TBRC’s global organic snack food market report is segmented by product type into fruit snacks & dried fruit snacks, puffs & chips, energy bar, meat snacks, others, by sales channel into hypermarkets and supermarkets, online retailers, food and drink specialists stores, convenience stores, by age group into millennial, generation x, baby boomers.

Organic Snack Food Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Fruit Snacks & Dried Fruit Snacks, Puffs & Chips, Energy Bar, Meat Snacks), By Sales Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online Retailers, Food and Drink Specialists Stores, Convenience Stores), By Age Group (Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomers), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic snack food market overview, forecast organic snack food market size and growth for the whole market, organic snack food market segments, and geographies, organic snack food market trends, organic snack food market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

