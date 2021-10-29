Water Borne Coatings Market Players Focus On Enhancing Efficiencies Of Coating Compounds

Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart coatings and high-performance coating technologies are being adopted by companies to enhance efficiencies of coating compounds. Nano coatings, are a type of smart coating that have extremely tiny particles and unique characteristics such as flexibility, resistance to corrosion and micro bacterial growth. Fluoropolymer coating is known for its high-performance properties such as long-life cycle and high-cost efficiency.

The global water borne coatings market size is expected to grow from $132.57 billion in 2020 to $143.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $169.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

There is a rapid growth in consumption of water borne coatings in many industries such as automotive, construction and manufacturing. Water borne coatings are widely used in printing inks, in the automotive OEM sector, plastics and other manufacturing industries. Therefore, growth in end-user industries is expected to drive the market for water borne coatings.

Major players covered in the global water borne coatings industry are BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Berger Paints India Ltd, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Company Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Tikkurila Oyj, Asian Paints Ltd., Benjamin Moore & Co., Jotun, Chenyang Waterborne Paint, Sika AG, Hempel A/S, Shalimar Paints, S K Kaken Co., Ltd, Beckers Group, Dunn-Edwards Corporation, Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. Kg, Diamond Vogel Paint Company, Kelly-Moore Paints, Vista Paint Corporation, Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd.

TBRC’s global water borne coatings market report is segmented by type into acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, alkyd, polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), others, by application into appliances, automotive, architectural, marine, packaging, wood, general industrial, by end-user industry into building and construction, automotive, industrial, wood, other.

