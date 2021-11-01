Meningococcal Vaccines Market Analysis 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global meningococcal vaccines market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The meningococcal vaccine includes a biological substance formulated to prevent meningitis that occurs when the liquid surrounding the brain and spinal cords become infected. The meningococcal vaccines can broadly be categorized into conjugate, polysaccharide, and subcapsular meningococcal vaccines. They are widely administered to infants, children and adults to immunize them against invasive ailments and meningococcal bacteria. Once the vaccine is dispensed, antibodies are formed to fight the bacteria and create an immune response to preclude the infection in the future.

Market Trends

The growing prevalence of meningococcal diseases is primarily driving the market for meningococcal vaccines. Furthermore, the increasing health consciousness among the masses and the rising adoption of routine immunization are also positively influencing the market. The meningococcal vaccine helps in preventing the disease and minimizing the long-term effects, such as neurological damage, temporary or permanent deafness, and loss of vision and motor skills. Additionally, the government bodies across various nations are launching extensive public health programs for focusing on the immunization of special risk groups, such as tourists and military personnel, to contain the spread of infections. All of the above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the market for meningococcal vaccines in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Serum Institute of India Ltd.

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of vaccine type, composition, vaccine serotype, distribution channel, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Conjugate

Polysaccharide

Subcapsular

Breakup by Composition:

Mono Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

Breakup by Vaccine Serotype:

MenACWY

MenB & Manic

MenC

MenA

MenAC

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pediatric

Adult

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2025)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

