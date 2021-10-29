Used Vehicle Market to Reach USD 1,969.72 Billion by 2028 | Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis, Industry Forecast To 2028

Used Vehicle Market Key Players Studied in this Report are Alibaba.com (Hangzhou, China), Group 1 Automotive Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Asbury Automotive Group (Georgia, U.S.), Hendrick Automotive Group (North Carolina, U.S.), AutoNation Inc. (Florida, U.S.), LITHIA Motor Inc. (Oregon, U.S.), CarMax Business Services, LLC (Kennesaw, U.S.), Scout24 AG (Munich, Germany), Cox Automotive (Georgia, U.S.), TrueCar, Inc. (California, U.S.), eBay Inc. (California, U.S.), Mahindra First Choice (Mumbai, India), Maruti Suzuki India Limited (New Delhi, India), Vroom (New York, U.S.), OLX (Amsterdam, Netherlands).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Used Vehicle market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 1,969.72 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 1.79% between 2021 to 2028. The global used vehicle market size stood at USD 1,710.75 billion in 2020. According to our research analysts, second-hand cars have observed an upsurge in sales as the possession of cars has deteriorated to about 3 to 4 years. Moreover, declining ownership and growing progressions in digital technologies have refined the online buying experience of cars coupled with augmented car subscription facilities. Therefore, this is expected to bolster the demand for used vehicles during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/used-vehicle-market-104665





On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segregated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment dominated the market in 2020. Used cars with added dependability and quality have altered customers’ approaches and have thus augmented passenger vehicle sales.

By vehicle age, the market is divided into 0 to 05 Years, 06 Years to 10 Years, and 10 Years and above.

In terms of vendor type, the market is branched into organized and unorganized. On the basis of propulsion type, the market is bifurcated into internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric.

By market type, the global market is fragmented into offline and online.

Geographically, the global market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/used-vehicle-market-104665





Devaluation of Cars Factor to Amplify Demand for Used Automobiles

Devaluation is a serious factor that works in favor of the fluctuation towards used vehicles from fresh vehicles. For example, the devaluation rate is approximately 30% in the first year itself of the car bought.

The high downgrading rate of novel cars shall unquestionably impact the attitude of customers selecting high-value cars, which makes buying second-hand vehicles an additional value-for-money option. Therefore, the approval of second-hand cars in society is also rising. This is expected to sustain and spur the used vehicle market growth in the upcoming years.





Quick Buy - Luxury Car Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104665





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest used vehicle market share over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for used vehicles in China. Furthermore, growing sales in countries such as India and other Asian nations are backing the growth of the market in this region.

North America is projected to display substantial growth in the market. This growth can be accredited to the augmented sales of used vehicles over the last few years.

The market in Europe is categorized by the increasing demand for used passenger cars and commercial vehicles.





Amidst this crisis, Fortune Business Insights™ is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and is enabling the global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world to sustain growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-and-transportation-industry





List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Alibaba.com (Hangzhou, China)

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

Asbury Automotive Group (Georgia, U.S.)

Hendrick Automotive Group (North Carolina, U.S.)

AutoNation Inc. (Florida, U.S.)

LITHIA Motor Inc. (Oregon, U.S.)

CarMax Business Services, LLC (Kennesaw, U.S.)

Scout24 AG (Munich, Germany)

Cox Automotive (Georgia, U.S.)

TrueCar, Inc. (California, U.S.)

eBay Inc. (California, U.S.)

Mahindra First Choice (Mumbai, India)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (New Delhi, India)

Vroom (New York, U.S.)

OLX (Amsterdam, Netherlands))





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 CAGR 1.79% 2028 Value Projection USD 1,969.72 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1,710.75 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Devaluation of Cars Factor to Amplify Demand for Used Automobiles Growth Drivers Increasing Inclination for Private Transport amid COVID-19 to Support Growth





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/used-vehicle-market-104665





Global Luxury Car Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Vehicle Age:

0 to 05 Years

06 Years to 10 Years

10 Years and above

By Vendor Type:

Organized

Unorganized

By Propulsion Type:

ICE

Electric

Market Type:

Offline

Online

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/used-vehicle-market-104665





About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.