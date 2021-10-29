Atrial Fibrillation Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report by 2028

Rise in prevalence rate of atrial fibrillation in geriatric population, technological advancements in devices, improvement of healthcare infrastructure

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Atrial Fibrillation Market by Type (Surgical [Maze Surgery and Catheter Ablation] and Non-Surgical [Electric Cardioversion, Pharmacological Drugs, Diagnostic Devices, Mapping and Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices, and Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices]) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in prevalence rate of atrial fibrillation in geriatric population, technological advancements in devices, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, development of minimally invasive procedures, and increase in patient awareness propel the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and unfavorable preference to pharmaceutical drugs hamper the growth of the market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Biosense Webster, Inc.

CardioFocus, Inc.

CathEffects Inc.

CathRx Ltd. EndoPhotonix, Inc.

Japan Lifeline Co.

Osypka AG

Pioneer Medical Devices AG

GE Healthcare

TZ Medical, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Atrial Fibrillation Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Atrial Fibrillation Market analysis from 2020 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Atrial Fibrillation Market growth.

