Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market Outlook By Product Overview, Application And Regions 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) is the wiring system of the aircraft which includes all the wiring harnesses such as wires, wiring devices, bundle clamps, and splices. EWIS is installed in any area of the aircraft and used for transmitting electrical energy, which also includes various types of signals & data between two or more intended termination points. EWIS evolved after the two major flight accidents occurred in 1996 and 1998, and the probable source of accident was spotted to be the fire in fuel tank caused by electric spark. At present, the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) has been made mandatory by several aviation regulation authorities such as joint aviation authorities (JAA) and federal aviation regulations (FAR).

Major Market Players:

Safran, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Latécoère, Transdigm Group Inc., Ducommun Incorporated, TE Connectivity., Amphenol Corporation., Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense - A Division of kSARIA, InterConnect Wiring, and Collins Aerospace

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increasing aircraft orders across the globe, upgrading existing fleet of aircraft, and rise in demand of electric aircrafts are the factors which drive the growth of the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market. However, existing aircraft backlogs, stringent regulatory norms, and high cost of manufacturing setup act as the restraining factors in the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market. On the contrary, technological advancements in overall reducing weight of EWIS will contribute further in the growth of the global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market.

Increasing aircraft orders across the globe

Rise in global air passenger traffic has been resulted in increase in aircraft orders across the globe. Further, growing tourism & decreasing aviation fuel prices have also contributed in the demand of new aircrafts. Such rise in orders of new aircrafts have forced the aircraft manufacturers to setup the new manufacturing line in order to meet the risen demand of aircrafts. Hence, increasing aircraft orders will require additional hardware such as EWIS; thereby, driving the growth of the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

