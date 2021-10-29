Rubidium Atomic Clock Market is Projected to Reach $220.50 Million & Registering a CAGR of 7% From 2021 to 2027

Rubidium Atomic Clock Market

Rubidium atomic clock is the simplest & most compact form of a clock that uses a glass cell of rubidium gas and exhibits high accuracy frequency & time standard

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has published a novel research report on global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market size is expected to reach USD 220.50 million by 2027 from USD 130.24 million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of around 7% through the forecast period.

The report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, market revenue growth, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report also provides insights on different segments such as product types, applications, regional bifurcation along with top companies.

The global Rubidium Atomic Clock market is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Key players operating in the rubidium atomic clock market are Microsemi (Microchip), Orolia Group (Spectratime), AccuBeat Ltd, Excelitas Technologies, Stanford Research Systems, IQD, Zurich Instruments, Chengdu Spaceon Electronics, Stanford Research Systems, Casic, and Frequency Electronics, Inc. among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Production Frequency: <5MHz

• Production Frequency: 5-10MHz

• Production Frequency: >10MHz

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Navigation

• Military/Aerospace

• Telecom/Broadcasting

• Others

Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Rubidium Atomic Clock market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

