Refrigeration Oil Market Size Is Expected To Reach Over USD 1,618.1 Million By 2028 | Reports And Data

Refrigeration Oil Market Size – USD 1,147.6 Million in 2020, With a CAGR of 4.30%. Trend- Product launches and research for advanced Refrigeration oil Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A global research report called Refrigeration Oil market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Refrigeration Oil market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue, and contact information. According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Refrigeration Oil Market was valued at USD 1,147.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,618.1 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.30%. The global refrigeration oil market is majorly driven by the growing demand for consumer appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners. The technological advancements and changing lifestyles across the globe is important to factor positively influencing the refrigeration oil market growth. The other major drivers of the global refrigeration oil market include the high demand for refrigeration systems from the food and pharmaceutical industries to increase the shelf life of the products. However, the limitation on the use of fluorocarbons due to the ozone depletion caused by them is a challenge to market growth. Nevertheless, the research and developments prevailing in the market are likely to drive the market growth refrigeration oil market. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Building Technology Office (BTO), a part of the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, developed research and development (R&D) opportunities for next-generation low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants. In 2014, the North American countries of the United States, Canada, and Mexico proposed a revision to the Montreal Protocol to reduce production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbon by 85% during the period of 2016-2035 for Non-A5 (developed) countries.

Key participants include JXTG Holdings Inc., BASF SE, China Petrochemical Corporation, Shell Global, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total, Meiwa Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Behr Hella Service Gmbh, Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co. Ltd., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Lubriplate Lubricants Company, Petronas, Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., and Idemitsu Kosan Co.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The refrigeration oil market is growing at a CAGR of 2 %in the Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 4.3 % and 3.9% CAGR, respectively. The high refrigeration oil market across the globe is the key factor in accelerating market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

Hydro chlorofluorocarbon has the highest market share of 35% in the global market.

Hydro fluorocarbon is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2028 with a CAGR of 5.4%.

A refrigerator has the highest market share in the refrigeration oil market of 41% and was valued at USD 4.21 billion and is expected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2028.

Air conditioners have the highest market CAGR of 5.7 in the global forecast period for the refrigeration oil market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 30% of the global refrigeration oil market. Developing nations including China and India are likely to witness high growth in the refrigeration oil market.

Increasing high demand for refrigeration oil in the automotive sector for automotive air conditioning systems and consumer goods such as freezer, air conditioner, etc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the refrigeration oil market on the basis of product, refrigerant type, application, end-use, and region:

Product (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Refrigerant Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

Hydro Chlorofluorocarbon

Chlorofluorocarbon

Hydro Fluorocarbon

Ammonia

Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

Air Conditioners

Coolers

Chillers

Refrigerators

Condensers

End-Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

Residential,

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

