Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Technological developments in breast localization processes and increasing surgeries for rising number of breast cancer cases is fueling global market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast lesion localization methods market size is expected to reach USD 2,367.3 million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of breast diseases such as breast cancer and breast cysts, and growing public awareness about early diagnosis of breast cancer are key factors boosting global market revenue growth.

Breast lesion is an atypical change in breast tissue caused by disease or an injury. Some factors such as changing lifestyle, high consumption of oral contraceptives, and increasing number of cosmetic surgeries like breast enhancement can cause breast lesions. Growing need for using lesion localization devices for breast cancer surgeries is increasing demand for various lesion localization procedures. Rising number of government and private reimbursement policies for cancer detection, surgeries, and other procedures, and increasing investments for breast cancer research are fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, rising demand for improved healthcare services and rising awareness about breast screening are further fueling global market growth.

However, stringent regulatory framework for approval processes of various medical products and devices and dearth of trained medical professionals and oncologists in many developing countries are some key factors expected to hamper global market growth during the forecast period.

Key Offerings of the Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Breast Lesion Localization Methods market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Breast Lesion Localization Methods market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Hologic Inc. (US), Laurane Medical (US), Health Beacons, Inc. (Australia), Mermaid Medical A/S (Denmark), IZI Medical Products (US), Matek Medical Inc. (Turkey), Tsunami Medical Inc. (Italy), BPB Medica (Italy), Sirius Medical BV (Netherlands), Molli Surgical Inc. (Canada), C.R. Bard, Argon Medical Devices (US), B.D. Company (US), C.P. Medical, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH (Germany), SurgicEye GmbH (Germany), and Ranfac Corporation (US).

Some key highlights from the report:

• Based on type, the wire localization segment is projected to account for significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Wire localization is the most preferred method to detect exact location of lumps. This method is extremely effective, causes minimal scaring, and helps in accurate localization of abnormal tissue. In addition, availability of better reimbursement policies for these devices is fueling market growth.

• Among the usage segments, the sentinel lymph node identification segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Increasing implementation of sentinel lymph node biopsy to diagnose breast cancer in early stage is a major factor fueling segment revenue growth.

• Among the end use segments, the research institutes segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing funds by government and private sectors for breast cancer research and growing need for developing more effective instruments and procures to cater to increasing number of cancer patients requiring surgery and treatment are factors fueling market growth.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of breast cancer, rising awareness of early diagnosis, growing adoption of latest breast lesion localization methods, and presence of well-established companies in countries in the region.

• Asia Pacific market revenue is projected to expand at CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer, increasing healthcare spending, rising investments by government for breast cancer research combined with economic development in emerging countries are some key factors fueling growth of the Asia Pacific breast lesion localization methods market.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the breast lesion localization methods market based on type, usage, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Wire Localization

• Radioisotope localization

o Radioactive-Seed Localization

o Radio Guided Occult-Lesion Localization

• Magnetic localization

• Electromagnetic localization

• Other localization methods

Usage Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Tumor Identification

• Sentinel lymph node Identification

o Lumpectomy

o Mastectomy

End Use Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Oncology Clinics

• Research Institutes

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Breast Lesion Localization Methods market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

