Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Became a Highly Profitable Industry: Revenue Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market by Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Immunodeficiency Diseases, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Inflammatory Myopathies, Specific Antibody Deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and Others) and Type (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global IVIG market is driven by factors such as high prevalence of diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and hypogammaglobulinemia coupled with surge in geriatric population and rise in the number of hemophilic patients. In addition, increase in production of immunoglobulin with better plasma quality using advanced purification techniques is expected to supplement the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in IVIG products are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in the market in near future. However, stringent government regulations towards IVIG products and side effects associated with the use of IVIG impede the growth of the market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Behring GmbH

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Option Care Enterprises, Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market analysis from 2020 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market growth.

