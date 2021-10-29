St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Multiple Other Charges
CASE#:21A405158
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: Multiple Dates and Times
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Minor, Multiple Other Charges
ACCUSED: Tyrell Sykes
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 28, 2021, at approximately 2245 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police arrested Tyrell Sykes on multiple charges, including Domestic Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense committed within the presence of a child, and others. Through investigation it was determined that Sykes had committed the crimes over a period of many months. Sykes was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks before being lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex. Sykes was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on October 29, 2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October, 29, 2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: : Caledonia County Superior Court
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.