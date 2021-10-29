Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Multiple Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A405158

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Kyle Fecher                     

STATION:     St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Multiple Dates and Times

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Minor, Multiple Other Charges

 

ACCUSED: Tyrell Sykes                                                

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 28, 2021, at approximately 2245 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police arrested Tyrell Sykes on multiple charges, including Domestic Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense committed within the presence of a child, and others. Through investigation it was determined that Sykes had committed the crimes over a period of many months. Sykes was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks before being lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex. Sykes was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on October 29, 2021 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October, 29, 2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: : Caledonia County Superior Court         

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

