Middlesex Barracks / Violation of an Order Against Stalking, Arrest on Warrant, and Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A304257
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021 1753 hours
LOCATION: E. Orange Road,
VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking X2, Arrest on Warrant, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Josephine Farnham
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Orange, VT
VICTIM: Alexia Voitle
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Orange, VT
VICTIM: Edward Coniff
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an order against stalking in E. Orange, VT. Investigation revealed Josephine Farnham had harassed Alexia Voitle and Edward Coniff, both of whom she had been ordered by the court to not have contact with, and acted in a disorderly manner on a public highway while doing so. It was also discovered that Farnham had an active arrest warrant. Farnham was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Farnham was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/29/2021 at 1230 hours and lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/29/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $250
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861