Middlesex Barracks / Violation of an Order Against Stalking, Arrest on Warrant, and Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:21A304257

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021 1753  hours

LOCATION: E. Orange Road,

VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking X2, Arrest on Warrant, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Josephine Farnham

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Orange, VT

 

VICTIM: Alexia Voitle

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Orange, VT

 

VICTIM: Edward Coniff

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Orange, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an order against stalking in E. Orange, VT. Investigation revealed Josephine Farnham had harassed Alexia Voitle and Edward Coniff, both of whom she had been ordered by the court to not have contact with, and acted in a disorderly manner on a public highway while doing so. It was also discovered that Farnham had an active arrest warrant. Farnham was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Farnham was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/29/2021 at 1230 hours and  lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/29/2021 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $250

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

