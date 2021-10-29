Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Growing adoption of Point-of-care testing services and introduction of home healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has added a new report title “Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market, Size, Share & Analysis, Report By Disease (Dengue, Chikungunya, Rabies, Buruli Ulcer, Lymphatic filariasis, Yaws, Snakebite Envenoming, Scabies, and Other Ectoparasites, Soil-transmitted Helminth Infections, Leishmaniosis), By Diagnostic Method (Conventional, Molecular/Modern), By Service Type (Centralized Services, POC Service), By End-Use (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, And Clinics, Home Healthcare), And Region Forecast To 2028.”

The global neglected tropical diseases (NTD) diagnosis market size is expected to reach USD 8.63 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.3%

Rising prevalence of various neglected tropical diseases around the globe and several government initiatives to raise awareness about these diseases are driving global market revenue growth.

Neglected tropical diseases (NTD) are caused by bacteria, viruses, and parasites in low-income populations owing to poor health and hygiene, lack of proper sanitation, and clean water. Chikungunya, lymphatic Filariasis, taeniasis/cysticercosis, and dengue are common neglected tropical diseases. One of the primary factors fueling global market growth is increasing awareness about significance of early detection of NTD and growing efforts for improving healthcare facilitates across the globe. In addition, increasing investments for research and development of diagnostic tools and rising government programs to tackle neglected tropical diseases are further boosting global market.

However, factors, such as high-priced diagnostic tools, unavailability of skilled professionals to operate advanced diagnostic systems, and imposition of unfavorable regulations, are expected to hamper growth of the global neglected tropical diseases diagnosis market over the forecast period.

Key Offerings of the Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ZeptoMetrix Inc, InBios International Inc, Abbott, Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd, Coris Bioconcept SPRL, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, and Oscar Medicare Pvt. Ltd

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Some key highlights in the report:

• Based on the disease type, the lymphatic filariasis segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of lymphatic system disorders worldwide and growing adoption of rapid antigen tests.

• Among the diagnostic methods, the conventional methods segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth owing to high availability and usage of conventional methods such as serology tests, pathology culturing, and gram staining. Though the modern methods are more reliable.

• The clinical laboratories segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance over other end-use segments in the global neglected tropical diseases diagnosis market over the forecast timeline. High revenue share is attributable to increasing number of clinical laboratories, rising prevalence of neglected tropical diseases, and availability of advanced diagnostic kits across several countries.

• North America is expected to account for significant revenue share over the forecast period. Factors, such as rising prevalence of neglected tropical diseases, availability of rapid diagnostic services, and growing adoption of POC testing at home healthcare are key factors fueling market growth.

• The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to account for high revenue growth throughout the forecast period owing to growing recurrence of NTDs and increasing adoption of modern diagnostic services.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global neglected tropical diseases diagnosis virus testing market based on disease diagnostic method, service type, end-use, and region:

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Dengue

• Chikungunya

• Rabies

• Leprosy

• Buruli Ulcer

• Yaws

• Lymphatic Filariasis

• Taeniasis/Cysticercosis

• Foodborne Trematodiases

• Echinococcosis

• Chagas Disease (American Trypanosomiasis)

• Dracunculiasis

• African Trypanosomiasis

• Soil-transmitted Helminth Infections

• Onchocerciasis

• Schistosomiasis

• Scabies and Other Ectoparasites

• Snakebite Envenoming

• Leishmaniasis

Diagnostic Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Conventional Method

• Molecular/Modern Method

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Centralized Service

• POC (Point-of-care) Service

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Clinical Laboratories

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Healthcare

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

