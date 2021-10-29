The winner of the The Jerusalem Marathon is: Yamar Gethon, 29 years old, from Israel at a recorded time of 2:24:07
The winner of the The Jerusalem Marathon is: Yamar Gethon, 29 years old, from Israel at a recorded time of 2:24:07JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approximately 17 thousand runners participate now in the 10th Jerusalem Winner Marathon. mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion: "Jerusalem today warmed up engines and launched many participants, of all ages, who came to take part in the largest sporting event in the country"
The winner of the full marathon is: Yamar Gethon, 29 years old, from Israel at a recorded time of 2:24:07.
the winner of the half marathon:
The first to cross the finish line among the women - Bracha (Beatty) Deutsch - an ultra-Orthodox athlete, mother of 5 children and Israeli champion in the half marathon for 2018 and the marathon for 2019. Deutsch finished with a result of 01:20:40. The first to finish in the men's race is Aymaro Almiya with a result of 01:07:52.
The Jerusalem Winner Marathon includes six heats: Full marathon and half marathon that already launched by the mayor of Jerusalem Moshe leon, 10km race, 5km race, family race – 1.7km and a special social race – 800 meters
The marathon routes pass between the walls of the Old City and the beautiful landscapes of one of the oldest cities in the world.
Along with the many runners, this year for the first time the mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, also participated, and on the occasion of the tenth marathon he ran with the chest number '10 '. "I am proud that despite the corona we were able to sustain the marathon with great success. Jerusalem today warmed up engines and launched many participants, of all ages, who came to take part in the largest sporting event in the country. I congratulate the marathon runners and wish everyone a happy marathon holiday! see you in the next marathon in March 2022".
On March 25, another marathon will be held in Jerusalem, which will mark the opening of the sky to tourists and a return to routine after two years of dealing with the corona virus
Regular updates and photos will be sent throughout the race. The Marathon will be broadcast on the Sport Channel – 55.
Photos have been posted from the start off of the half marathon and the full marathon in the International Jerusalem Winner Marathon – 2021 gallery. Credit: Alternativa 1
Photos will be updated regularly in the link: https://bit.ly/3DLiITi
Almog Baissberg
Jerusalem Winner Marathon
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook