Governor Hochul dispels COVID misinformation launches new website "With more than 86% of New York adults having received at least one dose, we have made tremendous progress in getting people vaccinated — but... Learn more about Governor Hochul dispels …

Learn how to identify untrustworthy sources and promote trustworthy information about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Take steps to ensure you are getting accurate information about your health. You can help your community by slowing the spread of dangerous misinformation.
4 Steps You Can Take to Combat the Spread of Misinformation
- Verify before sharing. Before sharing something on social media, check if the original source of the information is trustworthy. If you’re unsure, it may not be safe to share.
- Be cautious when it comes to sensational headlines and images. Misinformation often comes with sensational or shocking text and images that are designed to grab your attention – accurate information is often less sensational.
- Get the full story. Misinformation often “cherry-picks” or elevates a small piece of a story in order to mislead or alarm you. Make an effort to get the full story and context behind a piece of content. You can do this by checking to see if information sources you trust are also covering the information that you are unsure about.
- Amplify trustworthy sources in your community. Help to spread good information within your community by sharing accurate information from trustworthy sources. Misinformation spreads faster when there is a shortage of good, fact-based information.