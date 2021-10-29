Submit Release
Governor Hochul dispels COVID misinformation launches new website "With more than 86% of New York adults having received at least one dose, we have made tremendous progress in getting people vaccinated — but... Learn more about Governor Hochul dispels …

Learn how to identify untrustworthy sources and promote trustworthy information about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Take steps to ensure you are getting accurate information about your health. You can help your community by slowing the spread of dangerous misinformation.

4 Steps You Can Take to Combat the Spread of Misinformation

  1. Verify before sharing. Before sharing something on social media, check if the original source of the information is trustworthy. If you’re unsure, it may not be safe to share. 
  2. Be cautious when it comes to sensational headlines and images. Misinformation often comes with sensational or shocking text and images that are designed to grab your attention – accurate information is often less sensational.
  3. Get the full story. Misinformation often “cherry-picks” or elevates a small piece of a story in order to mislead or alarm you. Make an effort to get the full story and context behind a piece of content. You can do this by checking to see if information sources you trust are also covering the information that you are unsure about.
  4. Amplify trustworthy sources in your community. Help to spread good information within your community by sharing accurate information from trustworthy sources. Misinformation spreads faster when there is a shortage of good, fact-based information.

