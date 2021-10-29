Texas Hill Country Custom Homebuilder Riverbend Homes Has a New Project Manager

One of Texas' best in designing and building beautiful custom homes has promoted one of its employees.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study by the Texas A&M University's Texas Real Estate Research Center, The Texas Hill Country has become ground zero of a recent statewide explosion in demand for land and houses. That's why representatives with Texas-based Riverbend Homes are proud to announce today that it has a new project manager.

Riverbend Homes, which has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996, has developed a distinct approach to home building that puts its clients' needs and desires as its top priority.

"Due to the demand of new homes, Riverbend has promoted Blake Thompson from Superintendent to Project Manager to oversee the full project to the completeness," said Ben Neely, owner of Riverbend Homes. "This promotion has helped Riverbend scale to meet the demand of new homes and continue to be the premier builder in the Texas Hill Country."

Neely explained that land and houses in the area are the fastest-selling across the state. Rural home and land sales in the 17-county area generally known as the Hill Country, which includes Burnet County, have increased by 85 percent from last year. The area's 3.1 million population is expected to jump to 4.3 million in the next 10 years, according to the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center.

The promotion of Thompson also comes on the heels of the company going green. Riverbend Homes, according to Neely, has standardly moved to spray foam insulation in all of its homes, something that once was considered a premium "because of how energy efficient it makes your home, because of how airtight it makes it, so you're HVAC system doesn't have to work so hard."

Neely went on to point out that the company has also started pre-wiring for Solar panels on every home, so homeowners can easily add them if they're not within the budget.

"When possible, all of our spec homes we've moved to rainwater collection systems at least for the yard irrigation," Neely revealed before adding, "All of our windows exceed the energy code by a wide margin. We use water-saving irrigation sprinkler heads."

Neely noted that in an effort to continue being a leader in new home construction science, its standard home package now includes things typically referred to as add-ons with other builders.

Every home, Neely stressed, is as unique as the owner, so being able to understand the homeowners' vision to bring it to life is a big part of the Riverbend Difference.

For more information, please visit riverbend-homes.com/about and https://www.riverbend-homes.com/the-process.

