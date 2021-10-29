Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer by Roots Analysis Roots Analysis logo

The squamous non-small cell lung cancer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% till 2030, claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over time, important advances in diagnosis and the development of versatile treatment options have translated into tangible improvements in the overall survival of lung cancer patients; several targeted therapies are being developed against squamous NSCLCs

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market, 2021-2031.”

The report features an in-depth analysis of the product pipeline and developer companies, highlighting the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies. In addition to other elements, the study includes detailed assessment of the current market landscape, providing information about the product’s mechanism of action, dosage and administration, and pharmacological studies, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

 A detailed assessment of the therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, type of therapy, route of administration, type of molecule, line of therapy, dose strength and dose frequency across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

 Detailed drug profiles that are either approved or in late stages of development for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer have been presented, featuring overview of the company, overview of the drug, clinical trial information, recent developments (such as clinical trial results, collaborations and conferences) and estimated sales revenue.

 A detailed analysis identifying the key opinion leaders (KOLs), featuring a 2X2 analysis to assess the relative experience of certain KOLs who were shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field.

 An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain, over the last five years, covering research agreements, product / technology licensing agreements, mergers / acquisitions, asset purchase agreements, R&D and commercialization agreements, IP licensing agreements, clinical trial agreements, product development agreements, and other relevant deals.

 A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies, based on the various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, number of patients enrolled, study design, trial recruitment status, and trial focus, highlighting leading sponsors, type of organization, and regional distribution of trials. In addition, it features an insightful clinical end-points analysis.

 A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

 Type of Molecule

 Biologics

 Small molecules

 Type of Therapy

 Monotherapy

 Combination therapy

 Route of Administration

 Intravenous

 Intradermal

 Oral

 Subcutaneous

 Key Geographical Regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World

Key companies covered in the report

 Akesobio

 Alphamab Oncology

 Arcus Biosciences

 Astrazeneca

 BeiGene

 Boehringer Ingelheim

 Bristol Myers Squibb

 Cadila Pharmaceuticals

 Eli Lilly

 GlaxoSmithKline

 Hengrui Medicine

 Henlius

 Innovent Biologics

 Junshi Biosciences

 Macrogenics

 Merck

 Novartis

 Pfizer

 Regeneron

 Roche

 SinoCellTech

