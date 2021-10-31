Aluminium Market Outlook 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Aluminium Market Report : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026",The global aluminium market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Aluminium (AI) is a lightweight, silvery-white metal that occurs in igneous rocks and exhibits excellent thermal and electrical conductivity. It is extensively deployed in the food and beverages(F&B)sector as it is non-toxic in nature, and helps preserve food products for a prolonged time by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms. Aluminium is also utilized for manufacturing automobile body, wheels, frames, heat shields, car interiors and fuel systems.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Aluminium Market Trends:
The widespread product adoption in several industry verticals on account of its beneficial properties, such as corrosion resistance, strength, high degree of conductivity, volumetric energy density, reflectivity and recyclability, is one of the key factors representing the global aluminium market growth. Additionally, rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities for producing innovative, effective and inexpensive aluminiumvariants are further propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as significant expansion in the construction industry, especially in the developing regions, and the rising demand for recycled aluminium products, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Aluminium Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Bahrain BSC, Century Aluminium Company, China Hongqiao Group Limited, East Hope Group, Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Kaiser Aluminium, Norsk Hydro ASA, Novelis Inc. (Hindalco Industries Limited), Rio Tinto Ltd. and Vedanta limited.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on series, processing method and end use industry.
Breakup by Series:
Series 1
Series 2
Series 3
Series 4
Series 5
Series 6
Series 7
Series 8
Breakup by Processing Method:
Flat Rolled
Castings
Extrusions
Forgings
Pigments and Powder
Rod and Bar
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Transport
Building and Construction
Electrical Engineering
Consumer Goods
Foil and Packaging
Machinery and Equipment
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
