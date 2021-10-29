Homicide: 600 Block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:01 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Eric Cooper.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

