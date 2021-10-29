Suspect Sought in Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1100 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Fear) that occurred on Monday, October 25, 2021, in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:41 pm, the suspect approached the victim, at the listed location. The suspect demanded property from the victim. The suspect took the victim’s property and fled the scene on a bicycle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.