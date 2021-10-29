Updated with Video: Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 3300 Block of 10th Place, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 8:42 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. At the time of the offense, the victim was in uniform and working as an on-duty Special Police Officer.

The decedent has been identified as 41 year-old Angela Washington, of Suitland, MD.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/2pao05yNuOM

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.