Sales of Automotive Ceramics for Electronic Is Likely to Gather Momentum Amid the Rising Popularity of Electric Vehicles
Alumina Oxide Automotive Ceramics to capture highest sales in the global automatic ceramics market. North America to dominate the global marketROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Fact.MR, the automotive ceramics industry forecast for the U.S appears bright, surpassing US$ 450 Mn in 2020, accounting for almost 30% revenue. A series of anticipated positive developments in automotive technology is likely to drive future expansion in the region.
The Sales of automotive ceramics are expected to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% across the decade, concludes a recently published research study by Fact.MR – market research and competitive intelligence provider. A surging global automotive market and its allied industries are catalyzing the demand for automotive ceramics.
High uptake in electronic component manufacturing majorly drove the market’s historical growth. From 2016 to 2020, a CAGR exceeding 4% was registered, growing from over US$ 1 Bn to reach nearly US$ 2 Bn, representing almost twofold growth. Recessionary impacts induced by COVID-19 temporarily stalled expansion, as compulsory lockdowns forced automotive manufacturers to cease production in the first half of the year.
Sales of automotive ceramics for electronics are especially likely to gather momentum amid the rising popularity of electric vehicles. With stricter emission norms being enforced, automotive companies are conforming to mandatory compliance requirements, prompting an increase in adoption of more sustainable alternatives.
For instance, in April 2021, the U.S. government announced a new emissions reduction target of 50-52% by 2030, while the UNEP calls for a 7.6% reduction target each year.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By type, functional automotive ceramics to top US$ 1 Bn by 2031, increasing at over 5% CAGR
Sales of structural automotive ceramics accounted for over 40% of total revenue in 2020
Alumina oxide automotive ceramics to generate more than 2 out of 5 sales by 2031
By application, automotive ceramics for electronics to generate heightened sales, expanding at nearly 5% CAGR
The U.S. topped US$ 450 Mn in 2020, accounting for nearly 3 out of 10 automotive ceramics sales
Market in China to expand at over 8% CAGR, surpassing a valuation of US$ 500 Mn by 2031
Japan and Canada markets to expand a CAGRs of approximately 7% across the forecast period
Key Segments Covered in Market Study
Type
Functional Automotive Ceramics
Structural Automotive Ceramics
Material
Alumina Oxide Automotive Ceramics
Titanate Oxide Automotive Ceramics
Zirconia Oxide Automotive Ceramics
Other Material Automotive Ceramics
Application
Automotive Ceramics for Engine Parts
Automotive Ceramics for Exhaust Systems
Automotive Ceramics for Electronics
Automotive Ceramics for Other Applications
Competitive Landscape
3M Company
CeramTec GmbH
CoorsTek Inc.
Corning Inc.
Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd.
Elan Technology
IBIDEN Co. Ltd.
Kyocera Corporation
McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC
Elan Technology, a prominent ceramics manufacturer, offers a broad range of advanced automotive ceramics for the production of vehicle sensors, valves, mechanical seals and bearings respectively. Its proprietary materials include 96% alumina ceramic and yttria (3%) stabilized zirconia.
Similarly, IBIDEN Co. Ltd. offers Substrate Holding Mats for automobiles. These are manufactured from high temperature resistant ceramic fibers, capable of holding catalyst substrates and particulate filters of exhausted gas in severe environments.
For More Insights
More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive ceramics market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.
The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (functional ceramics and structural ceramics), material (alumina oxide ceramics, titanate oxide ceramics, zirconia oxide ceramics, and other materials), and application (automotive engine parts, automotive exhaust systems, automotive electronics, and other applications) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa)
Key Questions Answered in Report
Which are the most lucrative markets for automotive ceramics?
Which factors will impact the growth of automotive ceramics?
How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?
How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?
Which companies are leading the automotive ceramics industry?
What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the market?
