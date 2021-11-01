Zack Singh of San Francisco Discusses How the Pandemic Has Affected the Music Industry
Another major change we've seen in the music industry is that many artists are waiting to release new albums”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The current pandemic has disrupted economies around the globe. Zack Singh of San Francisco explained the music industry is a sector that has taken a major hit due to COVID-19. Live performances were nonexistent for nearly two years, and these performances account for more than 50 percent of total music revenues. Physical music sales also plummeted.
"You can't sell tickets to live shows that aren't taking place, and you can't buy new albums if retail stores are closed," Zack Singh of San Francisco said. "These are parts of the industry that have suffered the most."
Zack Singh of San Francisco added that not all areas of the music industry have suffered as badly as ticket and physical album sales. Streaming accounted for just 9 percent of industry revenue six years ago, and it has grown to a shocking 47 percent of current industry revenue. There are now more than 42.7 million online users paying for music through subscription-based services. This sector of the industry is experiencing a roughly 50 percent year of year increase.
"We're seeing major shifts in music listening trends, and we think these trends were going to happen with or without the COVID-19 pandemic," Zack Singh of San Francisco said. "They have just been accelerated at an incredible rate."
Singh explained that advertising is another portion of the music industry that saw major downfalls due to the pandemic. Advertising budgets were cut across many industries to reduce spending. Ad-supported music outlets saw smaller profits due to these budget cuts, whether on the radio or online. The music streaming company Spotify stated it failed to reach advertising targets during the first quarter of 2020.
"Another major change we've seen in the music industry is that many artists are waiting to release new albums," Zack Singh said. "This is because bands and individual musicians can't perform tours to promote those albums."
Singh explained that the industry's revenue was cut in half due to the cancellation of live performances. However, industry experts are seeing these numbers rise again as more vaccines are distributed and live music venues reopen.
"We're expecting the industry to see a major boom throughout the remainder of this year and into next," Zack Singh concluded. "We believe the worst is behind us, and we're going to continue seeing the release of new albums and tour dates."
