What are the Opportunities on Offer for Composites Testing of Polymer Matrix Composites Providers: Report Fact.MR
North America region to dominate the global composites testing market. Continuous fibre composites testing to be highly demanded across the worldROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composite materials are also widely utilised in designing crucial components in sports, ships, buildings, and other high-performance applications that require adherence to high levels of safety and durability, due to which, the composites market is subjected to severe restrictions in order to meet with composite testing and manufacturers’ proprietary testing requirements.
As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Sales of composites testing is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market owing to increasing application of composite materials in various industries such as transportation, aerospace, defence, wind energy, and building & construction, which need to adhere to stringent composites testing standards.
Over the past decade, numerous high-end applications of composites have been explored. The greatest advantage of composites is their strength and stiffness combined with lightness. By choosing an appropriate combination of reinforcement and matrix, manufacturers can produce properties that exactly fit the requirements for a particular structural application. This is the major advantage of using composites for structural parts in automobile, aerospace, and construction industries.
In the past few years, huge investments have been made towards developing large state-of-the-art composites testing facilities and other R&D projects globally. This has indeed conferred the composites testing industry with remunerative prospects.
“Demand for composites testing is estimated to significantly increase over the coming years attributable to high-end applications of composites gaining popularity in major industries such as automobile, wind energy, aerospace, and defence,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Over the coming years, due to this particular aspect, global demand for composites testing is projected to produce a favorable atmosphere for growth and profitability. Growing oil & gas industry as well as growth of the chemicals industry, with high demand for composite pipes and tanks, will further drive the need for composites testing.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The non-destructive composites testing method is estimated to expand at 5.7% CAGR over the next 10 years.
The automobile industry continues to dominate the market for composites testing, expanding at a CAGR of more than 7%.
North America holds around 30% of global market share, with the U.S. being the manufacturing capital of the aerospace and defence industry in this region.
Due to high demand for composites from the commercial aircraft and transportation industry, Europe holds close to 25% of total market revenue in composites testing.
The East Asia region, with its exponentially growing automotive industry is set to witness rapidly increasing demand for composites testing.
Key Segments Covered in Composites Testing Market Report
Product
Composites Testing of Continuous Fiber Composites
Composites Testing of Discontinuous Fiber Composites
Composites Testing of Polymer Matrix Composites
Composites Testing of Ceramic Matrix Composites
Testing Method
Destructive Testing Method of Composites Testing
Non-destructive Testing Method of Composites Testing
End-use Industry
Composites Testing in Aerospace & Defence
Composites Testing in Transportation
Composites Testing in Building & Construction
Composites Testing in Wind Energy
Composites Testing in Marine Industry
composites testing market by FactMR
Winning Strategy
The composites testing market is moderately consolidated due to the presence of only a few major players globally. Major market players are using strategic partnerships and collaborations as an option to capture new opportunities and expand their market share.
Many companies are also investing in setting up technologically advanced composites testing facilities to meet the growing demand. Few companies are also collaborating to conduct R&D activities to further strengthen their opportunities in the market.
The composites testing sector still lacks enough trained professionals as well as testing facilities. Potential service providers can strategize by directing their investments towards development of advanced testing facilities and collaborative or individual R&D projects.
For More Insights
Key Points Covered in Composites Testing Industry Survey:
Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Segment-wise, Country-wise and Region-wise Analysis
Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
Market Share Analysis
COVID-19 Impact on Composites Testing and How to Navigate
Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies
More Valuable Insights
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the composites testing market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of testing method (destructive and non-destructive), product (continuous fiber composites, discontinuous fiber composites, polymer matrix composites, and ceramic matrix composites), and end-use industry (aerospace & defence, transportation, wind energy, building & construction, sporting goods, and electricals & electronics), across major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
