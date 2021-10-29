Musician Zachary Singh Discusses How Music Can Help Improve Academics
Music helps develop the portions of the brain needed for advancing language skills and reasoning”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music enriches lives in numerous ways. Musician Zachary Singh recently discussed how music can improve academic performance, helping students of all ages reach their academic goals.
"Music education could become a thing of the past, but that could be detrimental to many students' academic performance," Zachary Singh said. "Music can improve academics and overall quality of life for people of all ages."
Singh explained that playing music has been linked to improved memory, even when playing with sheet music. This is because musicians are constantly using their memory, whether they're remembering how to play certain notes or singing memorized lyrics. Memorization is used in all types of music from classical to rock.
Similarly, Singh explained that playing music advances coordination. All musical instruments require hand-eye coordination. A student may not be into sports, but they can advance their coordination capabilities at home or in the classroom playing music.
"Music helps develop the portions of the brain needed for advancing language skills and reasoning," Zachary Singh added. "Music helps develop the left side of the brain, and songs have been shown to help people memorize important pieces of information."
Singh explained that we probably don't realize we've been using music to learn new skills and information since we were young. For instance, you may still sing the ABCs in your head when organizing items in alphabetical order.
"Music has been a major part of cultures around the world for thousands of years," Singh said. "It is essential to passing along traditions and knowledge that can shape a superior society."
Singh cited studies stating that students who take part in orchestra or band during their schooling are less likely to abuse substances later. The act of playing a musical instrument teaches valuable life lessons, like discipline, craftsmanship, a sense of achievement, and more.
He added that individuals who learn creative skills, like playing music or creating artwork are more capable of thinking creatively and functioning in our modern creative economy. The current economy values many creative careers, and as these fields grow, there will be a higher demand for those who have completed creative education. Individuals who play music or have played music will have the upper hand.
"The advantages of playing music are practically infinite," Zachary Singh said. "The brain training you gain from music courses can benefit you through all stages of life, from schooling to the workplace and into retirement."
