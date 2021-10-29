Paulette Pidcock of Pidcock Coaching Partners to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of COVID, leaders must have empathy for what their workforce has gone through and is going through. Leadership must be compassionate and conscientious, and above all, resilient, by embodying emotional intelligence and empathy.

According to executive coach Paulette Pidcock, becoming a better leader is all about courage to be vulnerable: how open are you willing to be?

Paulette is the founder of Pidcock Coaching Partners, where she specializes in leadership development, executive coaching, emotional intelligence coaching, and coaching through transitions. Paulette is dedicated to transforming lives through self-awareness of personal values, strengths, vision, and purpose.

“What I see today is a true longing in my clients to be the best leader that they can,” says Paulette. “There's so much more awareness in the professional community about the importance of leadership that they are eager to learn. They want to know: What is leadership? What's important to me? What difference can I make in the world? How can I learn leadership skills that enhance not just my performance, but my team’s?”

Paulette leverages her 35 years of experience as a respected energy lobbyist with her executive coaching and leadership expertise to develop transformational leaders.

“What I liked about lobbying was the three-legged stool of policy, politics and people,” says Paulette. “I understood the policy and the politics, but my real strength was people, relationships and connections.”

Paulette says she created her coaching business to make a difference.

“What I'm about is paying it forward,” says Paulette. “I’m utilizing my strengths, having an impact, and feeling a strong sense of gratitude for my contribution. What more could I ask for?”

Paulette helps her clients build trusting connections and relationships through the power of conversation and communication. Her transformational style of coaching starting with the clients who are you? What are your values? What are your strengths? What have been your ups and downs?

“It's all about self-awareness,” says Paulette. “That’s how we interact and manage our emotions. It’s what gives us the ability to be more confident about our decisions.”

Close Up Radio will feature in an interview with Jim Masters on November 2nd at 12pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on November 9th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.pcpidcock.com