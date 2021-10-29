Governor Newsom Announces Appointment 10.28.21

Published: Oct 28, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointment:

Elizabeth “Betsy” Dirks, 44, of Hollister, has been appointed County Supervisor for the San Benito County Board of Supervisors, District 1. Dirks has been an Independent Education Consultant since 2005. She was a Teacher at Christopher High School from 2020 to 2021, a Teacher at Gilroy High School from 2001 to 2005 and a Public Relations Account Associate at Walt & Co. Communications from 2000 to 2001. Dirks is a member of the Live Like Geno Foundation, Benito Link – Strategic Planning Committee and the Measure G Citizens’ Oversight Committee. This position does not require Senate confirmation. Dirks is a Democrat.

