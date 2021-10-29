Gene Shaw Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The closer to the top, the lonelier it gets, but no matter what level we are in our career, we can all benefit from a close one-on-one mentorship relationship.

As a seasoned executive and leadership development professional, Gene Shaw’s passion is to assist individuals to achieve their maximum potential.

Gene Shaw Coaching specializes in leadership development and executive coaching, primarily in the healthcare space.

“The definition of a strong leader is someone who knows themselves, a degree of self-understanding and an ability to accomplish objectives,” says Gene. “A strong leader is a people person. If you're only focusing on the technology or the finance or the marketing, and forgetting about the people component, you're missing a big part of what will make you successful. I'm guided by that because I believe there's a tremendous need.”

Prior to launching Gene Shaw Coaching, Gene was a registered nurse who transitioned into hospital administration to focus on the information technology aspects of healthcare.

“The key to healthcare is the patient,” says Gene. “In the trenches in health healthcare, if you're not directly at the bedside, it’s easy to forget about what that core product is. The bottom line is important, but the reason we're all here is for that patient.”

As an administrator, Gene had the opportunity to work directly with leaders, department heads, emerging leaders and staff who wanted to become leaders, mentoring and developing these individuals to excel in their positions.

“I moved into that role with a deep understanding of how healthcare is to be delivered, so I was able to really contribute to those individuals’ careers,” recalls Gene. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to help those individuals figure out where they want to go, what they want to do, and how to get there. When I retired, I thought, ‘How can I continue doing this?’”

That was five years ago. Today, Gene is dedicated to assisting individuals to achieve personal fulfillment, professional growth, and business results through individual and organizational effectiveness. Together, Gene and his clients establish real specific objectives. These objectives not only the individual, but they also help measure success.

“I believe the clients I work with find the experience valuable,” says Gene. “I get as much enjoyment and satisfaction out of working with them as they benefit in meeting their objective. I’m proud of the success I have seen in the folks I've worked with, especially those that have made some tough decisions.”

