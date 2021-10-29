James Lamont DuBose Discusses How Scapegoating Black Communites Over Vaccine Hesitancy Causes More Suspicion Among Them
James Lamont DuBose Discussed How Scapegoating the Black Community Over Vaccine Hesitancy is Causing More Suspicion Among People in the Black CommunityLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Director of FOX Soul programming James Lamont DuBose says that it is time for the media to stop citing vaccine hesitancy among members of the African American Community as being a primary reason for the spread of COVID-19.
James Lamont DuBose is breaking his silence over what he views as a great disservice that is being done to the African American community. Mr. DuBose says that the black community is highlighted far too often as one of the reasons why COVID-19 and its variants continue to spread across the country, and he believes that it is time for the labeling and the disinformation regarding the who and why the virus is spreading to stop.
There are numerous studies that have shown that African Americans are less likely than other racial groups to get vaccinated, however Dr. DuBose says that those studies require a much deeper dive. “I think that studies are good, and they provide a snapshot of specific moments in time, which is why I believe that it is important to unpack them and really take into account how the information is compiled, evaluated and conveyed to the public. It is a hard thing to admit, being that I am a part of the media, but sometimes the way that information derived from studies is formatted in ways to cater to a specific agendas.”, James Lamont DuBose said.
According to Mr. DuBose, it is irresponsible for anyone to place even 50 percent of the blame for the spread of COVID-19 and its variables on the African American community, because they only represent a little over 13 percent of the population of the United States. “I think that it is irresponsible to blame a group of people who represent less than 15 percent of this nation’s population for the spread of COVID. Listen, it is true that there is some hesitancy in terms of the vaccine in the black community, however black folks are not the ones actively participating in vaccine protests, nor are they out in their communities, threatening school board members because they mandated masks in schools.” James Lamont DuBose said.
According to Mr. DuBose, it is past time for people to identify the reasons why so many African Americans are hesitant to get vaccinated for the virus. “There was a recent study that revealed that African Americans have a general hesitancy of the vaccine due to the mistreatment and discrimination they believe they endure when they seek medical attention. Many also have a general overall view of the government due to cases like George Floyd. The continual victimization of the victim, does nothing to further conversations which need to be had, and it certainly does nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19. Distorted narratives and scapegoating only divides the black community and places people at greater risk.”, James Lamont DuBose said.
