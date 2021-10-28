Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 11:35 am, two suspects approached the victims at the listed location.  One of the suspects shot one of the victims.  The suspects took property from a second victim then fled the scene in a vehicle.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The suspects and vehicle, which is possibly a dark in color Dodge Durango, were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

