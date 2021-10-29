Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Back to Basics Week with an Update on Roadway Safety Improvements

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) kicked off Back to Basics Week by providing an update on safety improvement projects that will better protect pedestrians. Two weeks ago, the Mayor charged DDOT with accelerating roadway and intersection improvements that will enhance pedestrian safety, including the installation of speed humps, stop signs, right turn hardening measures, and high-visibility crosswalks. After today’s update, DDOT installed a new high-visibility crosswalk at the intersection of 24th Street and Calvert Street NW.

“These safety improvements are part of a series of well-funded projects across all eight wards that will make our streets and sidewalks safer,” said Mayor Bowser. “We ask the community to continue flagging safety issues for DDOT, continue to hold friends and family accountable for slowing down when they drive through DC, and together, we can make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”

For the fall campaign, DDOT has implemented a wide array of traffic calming measures and other safety improvements. Since the Mayor’s announcement two weeks ago, DDOT has installed 91 speed humps at over 30 locations, installed or updated 16 stop signs, and installed right turn hardening devices at four locations. Other projects that are part of the campaign include the conversion of two-way stop-controlled intersections to all-way stop-controlled intersections as well as the installation of other signing and pavement marking improvements (e.g., high-visibility crosswalks, intersection parking clearance signs, tactical curb extensions, etc.).

“Because of the Mayor’s investment in roadway safety, we’re able to bust through the backlog by working around the clock to expediate these projects to help protect our most vulnerable users,” said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “I am personally committed to improving DC’s roadway infrastructure — for both your family and mine; there is no higher priority.”

DDOT’s Fall Safety Campaign also includes hiring an additional 40 safety technicians to support safer traffic flows and to facilitate sharing roads and sidewalks. The agency will host a virtual job fair to hire 40 safety technicians (formerly known as school crossing guards) on Wednesday, October 27. Residents interested in applying to become a safety technician should pre-register for the job fair by 12 pm on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Register at: tinyurl.com/SafetyTechHiringFair

To follow DDOT's roadway safety progress, visit DDOT’s live Traffic Safety Investigation dashboard at arcg.is/1Sijj90.

Earlier today, the Mayor also announced that to help ease travel disruptions caused by reduced Metrorail service, starting Monday, October 25, Capital Bikeshare is offering a free 30-day membership to all DC residents. Once registered for the free membership, residents can take unlimited free 45 minute rides on the red classic Capital Bikeshare bikes – there will be no unlocking or travel fee. This initiative builds on the Bowser Administration’s ongoing efforts to make the program more accessible to DC residents, including funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for 80 new Capital Bikeshare stations so every resident has a station within 1/4 mile of home, 2,500 new e-bikes for the Bikeshare fleet, and a 20-bike pilot of new adaptive Bikeshare bikes for people with disabilities.

Throughout Back to Basics Week, Mayor Bowser will be highlighting the work of DC government employees, showcasing progress and innovations in city services, and sharing information about how the community can support DC’s citywide recovery.