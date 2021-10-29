“The Prize of Silence”, series by EP Joel Karsberg, examines the sexual abuse scandal that engulfed The Swedish Academy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Prize of Silence” takes a comprehensive look at the sexual abuse scandal that led to the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature being postponed. The series is executive produced by Joel Karsberg who previously executive produced Surviving R. Kelly and will premiere exclusively on Viaplay this fall.

The series explores the sexual abuse and misconduct carried out by Jean-Claude Arnault, who in November 2017 was accused of sexual assault and subsequently convicted on two counts of rape. Mr. Arnault, a French photographer, was long seen in Sweden as someone who could make or break a career in the arts. He was also husband to Katarina Frostenson, a member of the Swedish Academy, with whom he owned the Forum, a popular cultural venue that received support from the academy. The scandal severely damaged the reputation of the Swedish Academy and set off a wave of accusations and power struggles within its elite circle.

“The Prize of Silence” features in-depth interviews with several of the women involved in the case, members of the Swedish Academy and international experts. The series discusses the objectification and exploitation of women in supposedly respectable environments, and how the fear of additional suffering can deter survivors from speaking out.

Regarding “The Prize of Silence,” Joel Karsberg, founder and CEO of Kreativ Inc., commented, “I remember the moment vividly. We were in the middle of filming Surviving R. Kelly when this horrifying story struck.

Even then, we knew there was much more to the postponement of the Nobel Prize in Literature than was being reported. I’m proud to partner with NENT Group and Viaplay, and to do our part in giving a platform for the survivors of sexual abuse to have their voices heard and their stories shared, to speak truth to power. The bravery of these women is helping other survivors of sexual assault to speak without shame and be heard without judgment. We are honored to play a small role in a worthy cause and wish to convey our sincere gratitude to the remarkable women who continue to speak out and fight against those abusing their place of privilege and power.”

The four-part series is produced by Meter Film & Television with Bunim Murray, Creative Society, Kreativ Inc and NENT Group. Karsberg, Kristoffer Graci and Magnus Coinberg will executive produce, with Martina Iacobaeus and Sara Newihl serving as producers.

About Kreativ Inc. and Joel Karsberg

Joel Karsberg has over 20 years of experience in the television industry, working as a showrunner and development executive. His programming has been used by networks in the United States, Scandinavia, and around the world. Karsberg has been nominated several times for the Emmy award. He has won the Peabody award, MTV Movie awards, Critics Choice award, and the Associated Press program of the year award. His executive producer credits include Dropped (TV4), Planet Primetime (Travel), Celebrity Wife Swap (ABC), Undressed (MTV), The Selection (History), and Surviving R Kelly (Lifetime).