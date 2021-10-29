ADOT completes major rebuild of I-10/Ruthrauff Road interchange

TUCSON - All ramps and frontage roads linking Interstate 10 to Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro are now fully open to traffic as the Arizona Department of Transportation has completed a major interchange reconstruction project in northwest Tucson.

The larger, modern interchange provides more traffic lanes to reduce delays while improving safety by eliminating the need for drivers to wait up to 40 times a day for trains passing through this busy area of Tucson.

ADOT began the $129 million project in January 2020 and completed work ahead of schedule. The project’s major improvements include:

Widening I-10 from three to four lanes in each direction

Switching the interchange configuration with new bridges that carry Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro over I-10 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, which eliminates an at-grade crossing and frequent delays

Widening Ruthrauff/El Camino del Cerro at I-10. The new structure features two lanes in each direction for Ruthrauff/El Camino del Cerro and a pair of dual left-turn bays.

Constructing an underpass to carry Davis Avenue/Highway Drive under Ruthrauff Road, with traffic using local roads and the newly-constructed Maryvale Avenue and Chester Way to connect with Ruthrauff Road

ADOT kept I-10 open through the entire reconstruction while maintaining access to businesses. Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro and the interchange ramps were closed for most of the project, with Ruthrauff Road reopening across I-10 in July. Since summer, ADOT has gradually reopened ramps and frontage road segments as crews have completed building those project elements.

While crews have completed all major construction, drivers may notice several weeks of minor work and occasional traffic restrictions.

The project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority’s roadway improvement plan, managed by the Pima Association of Governments. It is ADOT’s fourth recent major I-10 traffic interchange project in Pima County that allows drivers to cross I-10 without waiting for trains, following similar projects at Prince Road, Twin Peaks and Ina Road.

ADOT’s other current Tucson-area interchange project at I-10 and Houghton Road is also nearing completion. The $24.4 million project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2021.

For more information, go to azdot.gov/RuthrauffTI.