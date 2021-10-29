Kurt Deimer Releases "Burn Together" Video Featuring Geoff Tate On Guest Vocals
Video Directed By Paul Boyd (Sting, Deadmau5, The Cult) - Kurt Deimer On Tour With Geoff Tate Through NovemberLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurt Deimer is proud to announce the release of the video for his new single “Burn Together,” directed by Scottish filmmaker Paul Boyd (Sting, Deadmau5,The Cult). The video spotlights Deimer’s cinematic vision and charismatic presence and features former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate on guest vocals. The track and video are the first offering from Deimer’s upcoming debut EP ‘Work Hard Rock Hard,’ following the release of his cover of the Pink Floyd classic “Have A Cigar.”
Watch “Burn Together” video here: https://youtu.be/lYWxNdXZqz4
“One of my most enduring musical memories is Geoff Tate performing ‘Silent Lucidity’ with Queensryche in front of an orchestra on the MTV Video Awards thirty years ago, so to have Geoff Tate performing on my first release and in a video with me is beyond surreal,” said Kurt Deimer. “His music has had a profound influence on me, and now I get to celebrate that influence on tour and in the video. Paul Boyd did an amazing job filtering my vision through his lens and creativity. It’s such an honor to be surrounded by so many talented people.”
“Kurt Deimer knows exactly what he wants and gives 100% on screen. His song “Burn Together” and the video collaboration we made with Geoff Tate is a breath of fresh air in the sea of sameness. Kurt wants to break the mold and he’s got a story to tell…and his live show kicks ass too,” said Paul Boyd.
“Burn Together” debuted as #3 most added on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator chart, following only Papa Roach and Bad Wolves, and premiered on the Foundations Secondary Market Rock Chart as the fourth most added..
The song is the public’s first taste of what to expect from Kurt Deimer’s upcoming debut EP, ‘Work Hard, Rock Hard.’ Due for release later this year, the all-original EP is ripe with Deimer’s enchanting lyrical musings, the brazen musicianship of his musical director and key collaborator Phil X [Bon Jovi], and the epic production of Chris Lord-Alge (Rolling Stones, Green Day, Joe Cocker).
Joined by a band that includes guitarists Phil X - who is splitting time between Deimer and Bon Jovi - and Michale Vassos, bassist Cristian Sturba and drummer Dango, Kurt Deimer embarked on his first tour this fall in support of Geoff Tate. Deimer will continue to hold down direct support duties this November as the legendary frontman performs the Queensryche albums ‘Empire’ and ‘Rage For Order’ in their entirety across North America.
KURT DEIMER TOUR DATES
(Supporting Geoff Tate on the Empire 30th Anniversary Tour)
11.05 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theater
11.06 Houston, TX House Of Blues
11.07 Dallas, TX House Of Blues
11.08 Austin, TX Antone’s Nightclub
11.09 Corpus Christi, TX Brewster Street Ice House
11.11 St. Charles, IL Arcada
11.12 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom
11.13 Patchogue, NY Stereo Garden
11.14 Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance
11.16 Harrisburg, PA HAC
11.17 Dayton, OH Oddbody’s
11.18 Wabash, IN Eagles Theatre Honeywell
11.19 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads
11.20 Wichita, KS WAVE
11.26 Los Angeles, CA Whiskey A GoGo
For more information, visit www.kurtdeimer.com.
"Burn Together" Video