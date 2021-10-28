Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,443 in the last 365 days.

Ethics Committee Issues Advice to Judges on Disqualifying from School District Mask and Vaccine Mandate Cases

In CJEO Expedited Opinion 2021-044, the committee concludes involvement in civics education programs does not trigger mandatory disqualification. However, judges should consider whether special facts require disqualification. For instance, if during civics education activities, a judge heard school district representatives discussing relevant information about mask and vaccine policies, the judge may need to disqualify from cases challenging those policies.

You just read:

Ethics Committee Issues Advice to Judges on Disqualifying from School District Mask and Vaccine Mandate Cases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.