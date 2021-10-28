Ethics Committee Issues Advice to Judges on Disqualifying from School District Mask and Vaccine Mandate Cases
In CJEO Expedited Opinion 2021-044, the committee concludes involvement in civics education programs does not trigger mandatory disqualification. However, judges should consider whether special facts require disqualification. For instance, if during civics education activities, a judge heard school district representatives discussing relevant information about mask and vaccine policies, the judge may need to disqualify from cases challenging those policies.