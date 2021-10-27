Only one of three opinions filing tomorrow in cases on the September calendar, Justice Cuéllar’s last

The Supreme Court will file its opinion in People v. Navarro. This is significant because tomorrow is the last regular opinion filing day before Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar leaves the Supreme Court on Sunday. Therefore, opinions in the other two September cases will likely file after his retirement with the signatures of either just six justices or of Justice Cuéllar serving as a pro tem justice.
